Betty Cairns Long of Cape Coral, Fla., formerly of Florence, N.J., passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was 72.
She was born in Sunbury, Pa. on March 10, 1948. Betty graduated from JFK High School in Willingboro, N.J. in 1966 and received her degree in Education from Glassboro State College in Glassboro, N.J. in 1970. She married the love of her life, Dennis Long, in 1969.
Betty was an avid sports fan. Her favorite athlete was her daughter Erin. She had the time of her life traveling with her and rooting for her softball teams. She bled Eagles green and had to catch a Phillies game every time she visited New Jersey.
She was an animal mama and her pets were definitely her children. She loved to play games, lay in the sun with her famous "slush," read trashy novels, watch cheesy reality TV, garden while singing terribly off key, and going to church. She was liked by most, loved by many, and had a big smile for everyone she encountered. She was a giver and dedicated herself to her family and her community.
She was a teacher for Florence Township schools for 30 years. She did not just give her time and effort to her students, she gave her heart. Even the kids who "stressed" her out took a piece of her heart when they left. She made time in and out of school for her students and formed a unique bond with many of them. A bond that as they became adults turned these students into friends. This was her proudest accomplishment.
Betty was a long time member of Faith Presbyterian Church in Cape Coral, Fla., and rarely missed a week or a church event until an ankle injury limited her mobility a few years ago.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, George Cairns and Vivian Gheen Cairns, her beloved husband of 44 years, Dennis, her big brother, Rev. Dr. George Cairns, her mother-in-law, Grace Long (who she shared a special bond with), and her fur babies.
She is survived by her loving and devoted daughters, Megan and Erin Long (Trista) of Cape Coral, Fla.; her grandson, Oliver; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joyce and Ken Sullivan of Surf City, N.J. (formerly of Roebling); sister-in-law, Nancy Cairns of Portage, Ind.; nephews and their families, Ken, Marci, and Amelia Sullivan of Ship Bottom, N.J., and Brian, Sophie, and Ella Sullivan of Carmel Valley, Calif.; her Uncle Guy and Aunt Peggy of Sunbury; her cousins, Lewis and Barbara Nagy of Medford, N.J., and Sandy and Ken Garnsey of Lakeland, Fla., along with many other beloved extended family. She is also survived by her best friend of 53 years and sister by choice, Carol Swift of Florence, a very close family friend, Kristina Zingaro Connelly, and last in print but secretly first in her heart, her grand cats and grand puppy: Lucy, Charlie, and Winston.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been set up to help with final expenses. Please make all contributions to: Erin Long, 1401 SE 5th Ct., Cape Coral, FL 33990.
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 24, 2020