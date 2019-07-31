|
Betty Marie (Bozarth) Cronrath of Mount Holly passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Virtua Mount Holly Samaritan Hospice Unit surrounded by her loved ones.
She received 6 0 visitors other than family within her first 24 hours in hospice. They came to thank her for all she had done for them over the years.
Born Dec. 8, 1945, in Mount Holly, she was 73 years old and was a lifelong resident. She was a homemaker while also helping many others tend to their homes. She also tended to many children to help others. She was a second mother to many of her children's friends. You could not have met a more generous and giving woman.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Paul; her five children, Elizabeth Cronrath, Paula Waldis (John), Paul Cronrath III (Wendy), Sharon Costa (Michael), and Shaun Cronrath; five grandchildren, Nicole Gunter (Lindsey Gunter), Ashley Bobo, Paul Cronrath IV, Matthew Cronrath, and Alexander Costa; and three great-grandchildren, Lenzy Gunter, Colby Gunter, and Jaliyah Scott. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick Bozarth Jr. and Adela Gibbs, and her siblings, Frederick Bozarth III, Ronald Bozarth, Gloria Williams, Franklin Bozarth, Terri Bozarth, and Donald Bozarth. She is also survived by her siblings, Elizabeth Hamm (David), Stella Bozarth, Barbara Drayton, Ricky Bozarth (Mary), and Mary Lou Bozarth (Kevin Sweeney), as well as many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and great friends.
Betty's viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mount Holly Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Betty's name may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or https://samaritannj.org/giving/donate-now, please designate Mount Holly Inpatient Unit.
