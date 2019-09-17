Home

Lankenau Funeral Home - Browns Mills
370 Lakehurst Road
Browns Mills, NJ 08015
609-893-2255
Betty Rose Wilson

Betty Rose Wilson Obituary
Betty Rose Wilson of Browns Mills, age 88 years, passed away Sept. 13, 2019.

She was a native of Sumter, S.C. and traveled the world with her husband during his military career in the U.S. Army, settling in Browns Mills in 1966.

Betty was a retired elementary school kindergarten teacher for North Hanover Public Schools, Falcon Court, McGuire AFB.

She was a longtime member of the Browns Mills United Methodist Church where she was a member of the women's group and former church secretary.

Betty was a member of the NJEA and loved to sew.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rhonda Vera Wilson in 1999.

The beloved wife of Edward Wilson for 66 years and dear mother of Charles E. Wilson, she is also survived by a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and other relatives.

Relatives and friends of Betty's family are invited to her funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday morning, at The Browns Mills United Methodist Church, 2 Pemberton-Browns Mills Road, Browns Mills, where there will be a viewing and visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Arneytown, North Hanover Twp.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Browns Mills United Methodist Church.

The Lankenau Funeral Home,

370 Lakehurst Rd., Browns Mills

Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 17, 2019
