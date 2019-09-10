|
Everyone knew Betty's top priority: family was job one. And her hands were always busy, usually churning out cross stitch works of art. When she got loose she'd head off to the beach (LBI or the Outer Banks): toes in the sand but not so much in the water. And travel was always high on her list: as close as the Poconos and as far as Hawaii.
Betty was a master at comfort food: the best Mac and Cheese (sharp cheddar) and Shake and Bake chicken. For dessert, a little poppy seed cake or lemon squares. A perfect day for her may have been hitting a couple of super markets, looking for the best deals.
For many years she and her husband were active in the ARC of Burlington County. Of course, late in life, she found her real calling: spoiler in chief to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
One day while working at the Navy Depot she'd injure her finger and get sent to the infirmary. There she'd meet a handsome guy; the late Roger. Their love was so great that she agreed to leave her beloved Philadelphia: the city girl would relocate to Beverly. They'd be blessed by two children: Libby Todd (David O'Connor) and the late Michael, and later by a grandson, David Horoff (Lisa), and great grandchildren, Alyssa and Nick. She is also survived by her brother, Harry Creedon.
Come celebrate 92 great years from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, at Sweeney Funeral Home, Beverly, where there will be a service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Cinnaminson.
