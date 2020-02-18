|
|
Beverly Getzenberg of Mount Laurel, N.J. passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
She was the wife of the late William Weber and the late Nathan E. Getzenberg, mother of Andrew Weber (Rita), Richard Weber (Karen Lange), Shelah Getzenberg and Joy Lynn Getzenberg, grandmother of Kelly Smith (Drew), Alicia Neveloff (Kevin), Michael Weber (fiancée, Aly Sands) and Bryan Weber (Maura), and great grandmother of Lily, Grayson, Reid, Beatrice, Alice, Rose and Oliver.
Relatives and friends are invited beginning at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, to Adath Emanuel, 205 Elbo Lane, Mount Laurel, N.J., where funeral services will begin promptly at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Mount Lebanon Cemetery, Iselin, N.J. Shiva will be observed at the home of Richard Weber and Karen Lange on Wednesday, and at the home of Andrew and Rita Weber on Thursday and Friday.
Contributions may be made to Adath Emanuel, www.adathemanuel.com/donate.
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.,
Cherry Hill, N.J.
www.plattmemorial.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 18, 2020