Beverly Jean Hancock of Westampton, N.J., passed away with her beloved children were by her side on Monday, June 17, 2019, from complications of Mantle Cell Lymphoma.. She was 75.
Beverly was born Dec. 16, 1943, in Bridgeton, N.J., to Garth LeRoy and Esther Elizabeth Harbison Gongloff.
Through her Christian upbringing, she developed a passion for helping others. As a young woman, she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Teaching English and History from Montclair State University and later a Master's degree in Counseling from Temple University. For over 30 years she devoted her life to teaching, guiding, and encouraging high school students. During her early career, she taught in the Burlington Township school system and later found her professional home as a counselor at the Burlington County Institute of Technology in Westampton, N.J.
Beverly was also an active member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Mount Holly, N.J., where she served as a Sunday School teacher for many years. Not only did Beverly help young people in these settings, but she also opened her home to troubled youth and provided them with love and security, which they otherwise would not have experienced.
Beverly was kind-hearted, loving, and selfless. It didn't matter what she was going through, she always placed everyone else's needs above her own. She celebrated life and was grateful for every day and all that God blessed her with.
She cherished her late husband of 45 years, James Everett Hancock Jr.; her children, James Michael Hancock and Faith Lynn Borradaile (Tom); and only grandchild, Madison Elizabeth Borradaile. She loved them all unconditionally.
Beverly enjoyed sewing, reading, and spending time with her family and friends but her greatst joy was watching her children and granddaughter learn, grow, and experience the beauty of the world that God created. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her was truly blessed.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, 121 High St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060. Interment will follow in St. Andrew's Graveyard. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday June 21, and from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the Church followed by the Service of Holy Eucharist at 10 a.m.
Contributions in her name may be made to Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church at the address above.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 19, 2019