|
|
Beverly May Woodall of Charlotte, N.C. passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Atrium Health in Charlotte. She was 69.
Born in Staten Island, N.Y., Beverly lived most of her life in the Mount Holly area. She was a retired Registered Nurse for Virtua Memorial Hospital and worked mainly at the Surgery Center.
The wife of the late Christopher, she is survived by two sons, Erik and Martin, a granddaughter, Hope, and her sister, Sue Kauffman.
Friends may visit with the family from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 21, 2020