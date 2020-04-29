|
|
Billie C. Garcia of Browns Mills passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 77.
Nana, as she was affectionately known, loved spending time with her grandkids. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed bowling with her friends at the Thunderbird Bowling Alley. Billie enjoyed gardening and doing crafts as she was very artistic.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Michael A. Garcia.
Billie is survived by her children, Michele A. Garcia, Bonnie L. Mazzola (Jason), Patricia A. Garcia-Jobe (Samuel), Christina L. Garcia (Alberto Torres), William B. Garcia, Tina M. Cook, and Gene Cook, her grandkids, Kiersten, Mia, Jake, Storm, Chance, Sage, Alberto, and Dominick, other grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and other family members.
The family would like give a special thanks to Samaritan Hospice for the care and support they provided during this time.
Burial will be at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown, N.J. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences for the family may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.
Moore Funeral Home,
Browns Mills
www.moorefuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 29, 2020