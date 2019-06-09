|
Billie Jean (Newton) Brogan of North Port, Fla. and Burlington, N.J. passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Tri-Star Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. She was 63.
Born in Maine, Billie Jean was a longtime area resident, also spending time in Florida. She had worked as a shipping clerk for Seagull Lighting then Generation Brands for 37 years and will be fondly remembered as a kind family woman who had a heart of gold.
Billie Jean leaves to cherish her memory: her husband of 43 years, Edward Brogan, and her son, Edward Jr. and his wife, Christine. She was the proud grandmother of Bryce, and is also survived and will be sadly missed by her sister, Terri and her husband, David Leeds Sr.; her nephew, David Jr.; niece, Stephanie Leeds; her goddaughter, Alexis Carlani; her great nephews, Kevin Holack and Aidyn Greenwood; as well as her furry friend and faithful companion, Melody.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather with the Brogan family and remember Billie Jean from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington, where a memorial ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.
