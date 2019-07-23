|
Billie T. Burbage died July 16, 2019, with his family at his side in Delran, N.J. He was 78.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Twella; brother, Gordon; and son, Robert.
He is survived by his sons, William, Thomas and John; brothers, David and Lindsay; mother of his children, Marge; grandchildren, Jake and Annie; close friend, Barbara Hettinga; and lifelong, childhood friend, Harold "Luke" Murphy.
A private "Celebration of Life" will be scheduled in the near future.
Published in Burlington County Times on July 23, 2019