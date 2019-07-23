Home

Billie T. Burbage died July 16, 2019, with his family at his side in Delran, N.J. He was 78.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Twella; brother, Gordon; and son, Robert.

He is survived by his sons, William, Thomas and John; brothers, David and Lindsay; mother of his children, Marge; grandchildren, Jake and Annie; close friend, Barbara Hettinga; and lifelong, childhood friend, Harold "Luke" Murphy.

A private "Celebration of Life" will be scheduled in the near future.
Published in Burlington County Times on July 23, 2019
