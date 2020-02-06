|
Bonnie Jean Schaefer of Tabernacle, N.J. passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at home with her loving family at her side. She was 82.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., one of four children, Bonnie resided in Tabernacle for 80 years.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to many, maintaining friendships dating back to kindergarten. She loved family, life and traveling.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 56 years, John G. "Jack" Schaefer, and is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Bill Reinhardt of Tabernacle, her son and daughter-in-law, Rob and Michelle Schaefer of Voorhees, N.J., and six grandchildren, Jay Hall (Krystal) of Tabernacle, Katie Reinhardt (fiancé Matt McNair) of Palmyra, Va., Jeff Schaefer (Jackie) of Tabernacle, Alex Schaefer and Eric Schaefer of Voorhees, N.J. He was blessed by three great grandchildren, Hartlee and Ruby Hall, and Theodore Schaefer, and is also survived by two sisters, Pat Baity (Randy) and Betty Harkey (Jack).
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, James and Bonnie (Bell) Summers, and her brother, James Summers.
Relatives and friends may greet the family from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main St., Medford, where a funeral ceremony will begin at noon. Interment will be at Junior Mechanics Cemetery in Tabernacle.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bonnie's name to the Tabernacle Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 2023, Tabernacle, NJ 08088.
Mathis Funeral Home,
Medford
www.mathisfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 6, 2020