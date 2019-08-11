|
|
Bonnie L. Fenton of Tabernacle passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly, surrounded by her family. She was 73.
Born in Camden, the daughter of the late Lester and Miriam Nelson, Bonnie was a longtime Tabernacle resident. She was retired from the Tabernacle School where she worked in Food Service. Bonnie was also a longtime member of the Medford Farms Rescue Squad.
The wife of the late Albert, she is survived by three children, Thomas Fenton (Christine) of Tabernacle, Mary Fenton of North Carolina, and Lester Fenton (Dawn) of North Carolina. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ashley, "Duke", Chance, Kaylee, Sonny, Ethan, Samantha, Zach, and Megan; a great-grandson, Jackson; and her sister, Frances Fenimore of North Carolina.
Funeral services will be held privately.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 11, 2019