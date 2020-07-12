Bradley Emmons

Stuart Emmons (Michele) and his sisters: Kate Emmons and Sharon Emmons (Frank).He is also survived by his godson and nephew Brandon, a special aunt, Alice Cliver and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.Brad had a successful drafting career with Stone and Webster in Michigan. After moving back to N.J. in 1984, Brad had a near fatal car accident that changed the course of his life. Brad became a very successful person, owning several businesses, among them a laundromat in West Palm Beach, Florida, apartment buildings and an ice cream parlor in Philadelphia and an antique shop in Ft. Lauderdale.Brad was very generous to his family and friends. At times he could be very opinionated. He had a passion for antiquing, music and dancing. He sported many cars including a Delorean (Back to the Future). When he was 19 he backpacked across Europe and later in his life, he traveled the world. Brad became ill in 2006 while living in Florida. Due to a faulty healthcare system, he lost everything except his family. He became a self proclaimed prophet and wrote many religious passages.His family will miss him immensely…."SOBEIT"Brad's wishes were for a private ceremony for his family. Brad's cremated remains will be entombed at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington.Expressions of sympathy may be sent to his family from the website below.Page Funeral Home