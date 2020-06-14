Bradley P. Pierson, Jr., of Browns Mills, passed away unexpectedly on June 8, 2020, at his home. He was 29.Brad played softball in the Mount Holly men's league and coached PAL Little League Baseball in Pemberton Twp. He enjoyed reading, online gaming, country music, and the outdoors. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his two children.He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Floyd and Dorothy Pierson, his maternal grandfather, Alfred Farkas; and his aunts, Kathy Ferrante and Margaret Farkas. Bradley is survived by his son, Bradley P. Pierson, III; his daughter, McKenna N. Pierson; his fiancé Danielle Parker; his parents, Bradley P. Pierson, Sr. and Susan N. Pierson; his grandmother, Alice Farkas; his siblings, Rachel Lutz (Lori), Rachele Martin (Steven), Amber Pierson, Jessica Nitahara (Sean), Acha Pierson, Kristina Bacon (Dwayne), Cambria Yacano (Dante), and Cody Pierson; his uncles, Bob Farkas (Dorothy) and Ramie Pierson (Betsy); his aunts Trudie Byrd and Marsha Pierson; 19 nieces and nephews, cousins; and many other family and friends.A viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Moore Funeral Home, 371 Lakehurst Rd, Browns Mills, NJ 08015. A funeral service will follow at noon, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Odd Fellows II Cemetery in Pemberton.A fund will be set up for Bradley's two children Bradley P. Pierson III and McKenna N. Pierson in the care of Cody Pierson. 32 wasp Street Browns Mills, New Jersey 08015. Thank you everyone for your anticipated support.Condolences for the family may be left at the website below.Moore Funeral Home