Brandon Scott Nulph of Southampton township passed away Monday Aug. 5, 2019, at his residence. He was 32.
Brandon was born in Willingboro, N.J., and had been a life-long resident of Southampton. He was the first graduating class of Seneca High School. Brandon loved to write, listen to music, cooking, and he loved cars.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, John Nulph; and his uncle, James Nulph.
Brandon is survived by his loving parents, Ken and Dawn Nulph; his daughters, Myah and Aliyah John; his brother, Tyler Nulph, his sisters, Jessica Nulph and Kaycie James; his paternal grandmother, Nancy Nulph; and his maternal grandparents, Nancy Irwin and Raymond Palm. He also is survived by his aunts and uncles, Jim Nulph (Karen), Dave Nulph (Laura), Steve Nulph (Patty), Christine Nulph, Sherry Wetherby (Timothy), and Ray Ray Palm; his best friend, Michael Sack; and many cousins and a host of friends.
A memorial service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Lee Funeral Home, 317 High St., Mount Holly, where relatives and friends may visit with the family from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Brandon to the Brandon Nulph go fund me Memorial, any money donated will be used to help cover funeral expenses and whatever is left will go into a trust for his girls.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 11, 2019