Lankenau Funeral Home - Riverside
305 Bridgeboro Street
Riverside, NJ 08075
856-461-0065
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
Jesus the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Peters Church
Bridgeboro & Hancock Sts
Riverside, NJ
Brenda Jane Iannuzzi

Brenda Jane Iannuzzi Obituary
Brenda Jane Iannuzzi of Riverside, age 62 years, passed away Feb. 7, 2020 at home with her family by her side.

She was a lifelong resident of Riverside and a graduate of Riverside High School Class of 1975.

Brenda was employed as a legal secretary for Brown & Connery Attorneys at Law in Westmont. She was a member of St. Peters Church,Riverside. Brenda was an avid gardner and liked to play softball.

Beloved daughter of Helene Jane Iannuzzi, dear sister of Deborah Iannuzzi, Felecia Paolillo & husband Gary and Peter Iannuzzi Jr. & wife Elizabeth and was the loving and devoted aunt of six nieces & nephews and great aunt of two nephews.

Relatives and friends of Brenda's family are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning at Jesus the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Peters Church, corner of Bridgeboro & Hancock Sts., Riverside.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the or Animal Welfare.

The Lankenau Funeral Home, 303-305 Bridgeboro St.,

Riverside

Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 12, 2020
