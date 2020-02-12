|
|
Brenda Jane Iannuzzi of Riverside, age 62 years, passed away Feb. 7, 2020 at home with her family by her side.
She was a lifelong resident of Riverside and a graduate of Riverside High School Class of 1975.
Brenda was employed as a legal secretary for Brown & Connery Attorneys at Law in Westmont. She was a member of St. Peters Church,Riverside. Brenda was an avid gardner and liked to play softball.
Beloved daughter of Helene Jane Iannuzzi, dear sister of Deborah Iannuzzi, Felecia Paolillo & husband Gary and Peter Iannuzzi Jr. & wife Elizabeth and was the loving and devoted aunt of six nieces & nephews and great aunt of two nephews.
Relatives and friends of Brenda's family are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning at Jesus the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Peters Church, corner of Bridgeboro & Hancock Sts., Riverside.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the or Animal Welfare.
The Lankenau Funeral Home, 303-305 Bridgeboro St.,
Riverside
Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 12, 2020