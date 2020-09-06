Brenda Lynn Beck of Burlington, N.J. passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Samaritan Hospice in Mount Holly. She was 71.
Daughter of the late Harold and Bertha Beck, Brenda was born on Oct. 22, 1948 in Mount Holly, and was raised in Pemberton. She worked as a secretary for the Pemberton Borough Elementary School, as well as a secretary for the Pemberton Police department, and as a bank teller.
Brenda was an animal lover and loved pigs, dogs, and most of all cats. A loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend, Brenda loved her family immensely, always putting them first. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Brenda is survived by her loving children, Andrea L. Wood and her boyfriend, Kevin McDonald, and William I. Roberts and his wife, Jessica, her grandchildren, Nicholas and Ryan Wood, and Aidan and Marley Roberts, and her brother, Harold Beck and his wife, Joan.
Services for Brenda will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Brenda's name to your local animal shelter, or to the American Cancer Society
online at donate3.cancer.org
.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Hollywww.perinchief.com