Brenda M. Moran of the Leisuretowne section of Southampton, N.J. passed away Thursday, June 21, 2019, at the Marcella Center in Burlington, N.J. She was 80.
Born in Liverpool, England, she came to the United States in 1977 becoming a U.S. citizen in 1982, and retaining dual citizenship.
She was retired from Arrow International Corporation of Burlington County where she was employed as a supervisor and designer of heart catheters.
Before coming to the U.S., she was an entertainer who sang and danced, performing on the BBC. She enjoyed, travel, cruising, drawing, painting and trips to Atlantic City.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents and brother.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Thomas J. Moran, and a sister, Anne Smith of Wooster, England.
Services will be held privately.
Published in Burlington County Times on June 23, 2019