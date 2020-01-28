|
|
Brenda R. Dabney of Willingboro died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was 78.
She was born in NewYork City, N.Y. and exuded the very essence of a true New Yorker.
She loved taking drives to the shore, baking, sewing, hosting epic family BBQ's/pool parties and enjoying some retail therapy at her favorite stores.
Brenda was the beloved wife for 53 years to the late, great Roscoe J. Dabney.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Lisa Dabney, Denise Stevenson (Ken) and "like daughters," Traci Powell (Chris) and Lisa Burley; her grandchildren, Isaiah Youmans, Aleyah Youmans, Joshua Stevenson and Caira Jamison (deceased); her very special nephews in New York and niece in California; kind sister, Allyson Herbert-Miller; and a host of other caring family and friends.
A chapel service will be held promptly at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 28, 2020