Brenda Tooles Patrick of Burlington departed this life on Friday, May 22, 2020.
A celebration of her life will be held at the family's convenience. She will be interred at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington, N.J.
T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, Burlington
A celebration of her life will be held at the family's convenience. She will be interred at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington, N.J.
T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, Burlington
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 29, 2020.