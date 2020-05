Or Copy this URL to Share

Brenda Tooles Patrick of Burlington departed this life on Friday, May 22, 2020.



A celebration of her life will be held at the family's convenience. She will be interred at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington, N.J.



T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, Burlington



