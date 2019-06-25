|
Brendan Patrick Daly passed away June 20, 2019, with family at his side. He was 76.
He leaves his beloved wife of 52 years, Janice K. (Lukaszewicz) and devoted children, daughter, Kim Chiomento and her husband, Thomas of Kennett Square, Pa., and son, Brendan Michael of San Diego, Calif. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Matthew, Thomas, James, Vivian, Liam, Aidan and Catherine; a brother, Eamon and a sister, Sheila.
Brendan worked for PECO Energy for 30 years and was thought of by many as a bit of a Renaissance man because of his wide range of interests and abilities. Many people turned to him for advice or help, especially to mend things. His children readily brought items to "daddy fixit" for repair. He had a great fondness for animals; his love for his grandpup, Mr. Chip was legendary and he never failed to greet his wife each night with: "Lucy, I'm home."
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Evoy-Banasz Funeral Home, 129 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, N.J. His Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Charles Borromeo RC Church, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson, NJ. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery Blackwood, N.J.
The family would appreciate memorials in Brendan's name to
Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Evoy-Banasz Funeral Home,
Haddon Heights, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on June 25, 2019