|
|
Brian C. Faniro of Mount Holly died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He was 62.
Born in Mount Holly, Brian was a graduate of Burlington City High School and a 1979 graduate of Stockton State College, now Stockton University. He worked for Avaya in New York City as Sales Specialist Leader for the Eastern U.S. region.
Brian was a resident of Mount Holly for more than 38 years and was very active in the community. He was a member of the Mount Holly Historic Committee, the Mount Holly School Board, the Mount Holly Lions Club, the Mount Holly Elks. Brian was a longtime member of St. Andrew's Church where he served on the Vestry and as a Lay Eucharistic Minister and Sunday School teacher.
Devoted to his children, Brian served for many years as a CYO basketball and baseball coach, and RV Bandits baseball coach.
He enjoyed running, cycling, Tai Chi, woodworking, and the outdoors, often accompanied by his beloved dog, Dash. Brian was the heart of his own and extended family, and enjoyed many legendary camping trips and vacations with them on Long Beach Island.
In addition, Brian was a self-taught chef. He "cooked with love," he said, creating countless dinners, gourmet meals that were as beautiful as they were delicious, because, as he would always say, "We eat with our eyes."
Brian is survived by his wife of 38 years, Beth, three children, Carley, Andrew (Kelly), and Greg Faniro, his brother, Ronald Faniro, as well as many other family members and friends. Brian was devoted to his Uncle Ted Vesaki of Burlington City, and his late Aunt Vivian Vesaki, who preceded Brian in death by hours.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, at St. Andrew's Church, 121 High St., Mount Holly, where friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Brian's name may be made to either the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, or to the Gift of Life at www.donors1.org/get-involved/give-to-gift-of-life/.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 28, 2019