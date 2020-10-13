It comes with heavy hearts to announce that our cousin and friend, Brian Dinucci, sadly passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, after battling ongoing health issues.He is survived by many cousins.He will be remembered at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at the First Baptist Church, Broad & Stacy streets, Burlington. Come join us for a celebration and remembrance of Brian for his sense of humor, passion for the Philadelphia Flyers and Eagles, love of classic cars, and his big heart for his dogs, Rusty and Bandit, who were much more to him than dogs, but family.Donations in Brian's name can be sent to the Burlington County Animal Shelter, 35 Academy Rd., Westampton, NJ 08060.To offer condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Dennison-McGee Funeral Home,869 Beverly RoadBurlington