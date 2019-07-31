|
Brian Michael McDermott of Southampton passed away suddenly Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was 46.
Born in Willingboro, he resided in Southampton most of his life. He was the beloved son of Michael and Mary McDermott, father of Danielle Kirsten and Erik Bayne, brother of Colleen (Anthony) Fasso, uncle of Joseph and Michael Fasso, nephew of Deborah Lyons, Susan (Sidney) Cobert, Frances Marinaccio, Daniel McDermott and girlfriend Gretchen Burns. He also leaves behind many cousins, his band members and friends.
Brian was a Rock Star! He lived his life's passions, his music and his band. He was an amazing musician who could play any instrument. He loved fishing with his Dad and Erik, talking music with his princess Danielle, spending time and vacationing with his family. He was Chief of Fishing at the Pine Tree Camp, BSA Garden State Council. His dream was to someday move to Norway. He was our "Norwegian Viking". We are heartbroken and he will be deeply missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Sacred Heart Church, 260 High St., Mount Holly. A brief viewing will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boy Scouts of American, Troop 31, 24 Meadow Drive, Southampton, NJ 08088, Attn: Jim Hefferman.
