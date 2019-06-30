Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dennison Funeral Home
41 Main St
Vincentown, NJ 08088
(609) 859-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Pshar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Pshar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Pshar Obituary
Brian Pshar of the Leisure Town section of Southampton passed away suddenly into God's loving and eternal care on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly. He was 54.

Born and raised in Trenton, Brian lived his life in the Burlington County area. Brian worked hard all his life as a union rep at the Trenton Water department and as a machine mechanic at Food Science in Mount Laurel.

In his younger days he sang in a rock band called Heathen's Rage. Trains were his hobby. He was known to be a meticulous man; everything was in its place. He attended Red Lion Faith Chapel in Southampton.

Preceded in death by his parents, George and Patricia Pshar, and a brother, Steven McCardell, he is survived by his loving wife of 13 years,

Debra (Ettenger) Pshar; his stepsons, Bryan Saxton and James Saxton (Alicia Fox); grandchildren, Aidan and Dahlia; and his brother, George Pshar III. He also leaves behind his aunts, Geri Pshar and Mary Lou Pshar Dunkin, as well as nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

A memorial service at Red Lion Faith Chapel will be held later. To offer condolences to the family please visit the web site listed below.

Dennison Funeral Home,

Vincentown

www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now