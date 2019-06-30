|
Brian Pshar of the Leisure Town section of Southampton passed away suddenly into God's loving and eternal care on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly. He was 54.
Born and raised in Trenton, Brian lived his life in the Burlington County area. Brian worked hard all his life as a union rep at the Trenton Water department and as a machine mechanic at Food Science in Mount Laurel.
In his younger days he sang in a rock band called Heathen's Rage. Trains were his hobby. He was known to be a meticulous man; everything was in its place. He attended Red Lion Faith Chapel in Southampton.
Preceded in death by his parents, George and Patricia Pshar, and a brother, Steven McCardell, he is survived by his loving wife of 13 years,
Debra (Ettenger) Pshar; his stepsons, Bryan Saxton and James Saxton (Alicia Fox); grandchildren, Aidan and Dahlia; and his brother, George Pshar III. He also leaves behind his aunts, Geri Pshar and Mary Lou Pshar Dunkin, as well as nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
A memorial service at Red Lion Faith Chapel will be held later. To offer condolences to the family please visit the web site listed below.
