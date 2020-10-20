Brittney Ann Roberson of Mount Holly passed away suddenly on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the age of 21.She was born in Fort Polk, Louisiana and had lived in Mount Holly for several years. Brittney had a heart of gold; helping out others and would give her shirt off her back if needed. She found the good in everyone. She loved life, spending time with family, hunting, fishing, four wheeling and going to Wharton Forest with her dogs. Brittney is now at rest with her loving child.She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, John Hornor, Patricia Hornor, her step-grandmother, Roberta Arbaugh Hornor and Pop Pop Ed Collins.Brittney is survived by her mother, Kelly (Hornor) Vaughn; her father and step mother, Robert Vaughn and Deanna Fishel; two step-sisters, Robin Lynn Vaughn and Stacy Wolf; her paternal grandmother, Cathy Castle; her step-grandmother, Linda Collins; uncles, Robbie Roberson, Chad Roberson, John Kay, Richard Vaughn, Chad Danter, Lou Giberson; and her aunts, Stacy Arbaugh (Joe) and Elise Duffin (Dave). She is also survived by her two nephews, Anthony and Paul Cardulo; her cousin, Dillon DePaulo and many other cousins; a good friend of the family, Mark Hallik; and her dogs, Bailey, Boomer and Nicki.Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, Oct. 21, at the Lee Funeral Home, 317 High Street, Mount Holly, where relatives and friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Brittney to the Burlington County Animal Shelter, 35 Academy Dr., Westampton, NJ 08060.Condolences may be sent to the family at the funeral home's web site below.Ed Kaelin III,Lee Funeral Home,Mount Holly