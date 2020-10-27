1/1
Bruce Clinton Mooney
{ "" }
Bruce C. Mooney, age 88, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, with his beloved wife by his side.

They were childhood sweethearts since age 13, growing up in Palmerton, Pa., and were married for 67 years.

He graduated from Lehigh University and worked at Alcoa until retiring early. Bruce was a pioneer in recycling who started his own recycling business until he retired at 84.

He loved his family, sports, golf, bridge, swimming and traveling. Bruce was a true people person.

He is survived by his loving wife, Henriette (Gruber), his children, Eric Mooney and Lauren Munilla, and grandchildren, Jon and Greg Munilla.

Services and interment will be private.

Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
