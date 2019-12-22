|
|
Bruce E. Bayley of Cherry Hill, N.J., formerly of Surf City and a longtime Jobstown resident, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Cadbury in Cherry Hill due to complications of Lewy Body Dementia disease. He was 74.
Bruce, famously known as "Ray", was born in Mount Holly. Bruce grew up in Jobstown and attended Sacred Heart School. He was a 1963 graduate of Northern Burlington High School, the first graduating class at the high school. He attended Millersville University, where he played football.
Bruce worked as a Union Carpenter for 30 years and owned and operated his own sporting goods business in Jobstown, "The Sports Station". He retired to Surf City.
For many years, Bruce was an avid "evening social director and disciplinarian" at many local evening establishments. He coached sports in Northern Burlington County for many years, running the Junior Greyhounds Football and Wrestling Programs, Springfield Township Baseball, and mentoring many young athletes.
In his later years, Bruce enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, songwriting, and poetry writing and tinkering with inventions.
Bruce is survived by four children, Bruce Bayley Jr. (Courtney) of Jackson, Wyo., Scott Bayley (Wendy), Jean Russo (Nicholas Jr.) of Jobstown, and Eric Bayley (Suzanne) of Frederica, Del., and eight grandchildren, Tyler, Alyssa, Chase, Lauryn, Lacy, Courtney, Grace, and Brayden. He is also survived by his brothers, Allen Bayley, John Bayley, and Russell Bayley and wife, Kathleen, his sister, Catherine and David Hawkins, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where friends may visit with the family 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to The Lewy Body Dementia Association online at www.lbda.org.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 22, 2019