Bruce L. Beattie, age 76 years, who had been a resident of Browns Mills, N.J. since 1972, passed away from chronic heart and diabetic issues on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.
Born July 29, 1944 in Hempstead, N.Y. to Evelyn (Poggenburg) Beattie and Samuel Beattie, Bruce attended Peekskill Military Academy, Class of 1963, and Norwich University, Class of 1967, graduating Second Lieutenant U.S. Army. He served Active Duty in Vietnam through 1969, and Reserve Duty through 1973 as a Captain.
Bruce received his Mobile Intensive Care Paramedic certification in 1978, line number 207, and was employed at Burlington County Memorial Hospital, retiring in 2007. Volunteering at Browns Mills Emergency Squad and The Fire Company, Bruce held offices of Chief, President, Trustee and Safety officer for the Fire Company. He also was appointed EMS Coordinator for Burlington County during 9/11.
Bruce inspired many new recruits and volunteers teaching at the New Jersey First Aid Academy and Burlington County Fire Academy. Bruce created and managed the United States Volunteers, an urban search and rescue group completing several successful searches. Other organizations include: Disabled Americans Veterans Chapter 27, Republican Club, NRA, St. Ann's Knights of Columbus, South Jersey Celtic Society, and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.
He is survived by his wife, Anne (Thompson) Beattie; sister, Laura Loughlin; son, Christopher Beattie; daughter, Jennifer Howarth, husband Andrew; son, Michael Thompson, wife Dawn; daughter, Annmarie Willitts, husband John (Axel), and four grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd., Arneytown, Wrightstown, NJ 08562. Reception to follow at the Country Lakes Volunteer Fire Company, 103 Firehouse Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Bruce's name to: NJ Disabled American Veterans
Chapter 27, P.O. Box 508, Browns Mills NJ 08015, or Deborah Hospital Foundation, 212 Trenton Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015.
The Lankenau Funeral Home,
31 Elizabeth St.
Pemberton
Stephen Lankenau, Director