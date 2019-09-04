|
Bruce Lewis Uibel, age 87, of Beverly, NJ (formerly of Willingboro, NJ) passed away peacefully on Aug. 12, 2019, at the Masonic Village at Burlington surrounded by his family.
Born in Camden and raised in Gloucester City, Bruce was a graduate of Gloucester City High School where he lettered in football, basketball, and baseball, and met his wife Letitia (Andersen); he also volunteered with the Gloucester City Volunteer Fire Department. A graduate of Drexel University with a degree in civil engineering, he was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon, and the Army ROTC; he later served in the Army Reserve. Bruce started his professional career with the US Army Corps of Engineers. During his tenure there lasting more than 30 years, he received accolades and commendations for his work on numerous projects, including his supervision of the Wilmington Harbor South Project for which he was presented with a Federal Design Award.
Following his retirement, Bruce worked as a civil engineer consultant eventually returning part-time to the Corps for six years. Bruce was also a Master Mason at the Cloud Lodge #101 in Collingswood. Bruce was a devoted member of the Episcopal Church, attending The Church of the Ascension (Gloucester City) in his youth, then serving at Christ the King Church (Willingboro) while raising his family, and later at St. Stephen's in Beverly during his retirement years. He was an acolyte, choir member, vestry member, and both junior and senior warden during his lifetime of dedication to his faith. In 2016, he celebrated his 25th year as a member of the St. Stephen's choir. Bruce was a dedicated family man, raising five children with his late wife Letitia. He enjoyed spending time at their home on Barrington Lane, playing wild games of wiffle ball in the street, building wooden boats in the garage, sharing his love of reading and American history with his children, and making weekend breakfasts for the family. Throughout the years, Bruce enjoyed the great outdoors; spending time fishing and crabbing in the bay at his parents' home in Avalon, hunting with his father, taking his dogs on long walks, tending his vegetable gardens, and feeding the birds. In his retirement years, he and his second wife Patricia, enjoyed traveling far and wide, and spending quiet time at their summer home on the Tuckahoe River. Bruce will be lovingly remembered by his wife Patricia (Leigh Roller); his children: Stephen (Jennifer), David (Susan), Robert (Tonya), Michael (Sharon), Susan (William); his eight grandchildren: Julie (Michael), Shelley (Clint), Evan, Stephanie, Jason, Aimee, Kayla, and Letitia; and five great grandchildren. He will also be missed by his stepchildren: William and Leigh (David); his four step-grandchildren: Michele (Bill), Danielle (Josh), Ashley (Crystal), and Brittany (Jim); and seven step-great grandchildren. He was preceded by his wife Letitia (Andersen), parents Ernest FJ Uibel and Helen M Uibel, his brother Donald, his sister Mary Ellen Kraft, and a stepson, Christopher Roller. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sep. 7, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 158 Warren Street, Beverly, NJ. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. with the service following. Internment will be at Lake View Cemetery, Rte. 130 North, Cinnaminson, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bruce's name can be made to St. Stephen's Church or to The Church of the Ascension, Sussex Street in Gloucester City, NJ.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 4, 2019