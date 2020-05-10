Home

Paul Funeral Home - Washington
900 John Small Ave.
Washington, NC 27889
252-946-4144
Bruce Noble
Paul Funeral Home & Crematory
900 John Small Ave.
Washington, NC
Bruce Noble Obituary
Mr. Bruce Noble, a resident of Washington, N.C., died Monday, May 4, 2020. He was 57.

Mr. Noble was born in Burlington County, N.J. on July 8, 1962 to Charles Richard Noble Sr. and Gloria Wills. He worked as a CNC machinist for many years along with forklift driving, packing products, and had been county commissioner all before his disability.

Mr. Noble served from 1979 to 1996 in the N.J. Army National Guard, and achieved Staff Sergeant as his highest position. He had many honors and medals, including Certificate for Outstanding Soldier and six N.J. Merit Awards.

Survivors include his wife, Dawn E. (Stiltz) Noble; his son, Jason D. Noble (and loving girlfriend, Jess Greenberg) of Leicester, N.C.; his daughter, Shannon E. I. Noble of Bethel, N.C.; granddaughter, Scarlett Rose Noble; his father, Charles Noble Sr.; his mother-in-Law, Beatrice P. Stiltz of Bethel, N.C.; a cousin-in-law, Deanne B. Mjelde of Chocowinity, N.C.; his two brothers, Charles R. Noble Jr. (Donna) and Mark Noble, all of Burlington, N.J.; his sister, Donna Archer of New Castle, Del.; a niece, Jennifer Archer of Riverside, N.J.; three nephews, Michael Archer of West Palm Beach, Fla., Charles R. Noble III and Anthony Noble, both of Burlington, N.J.; his brother-in-law, Dean Stiltz of Florida; and several great-nieces.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Wills, and his father-in-law, Harry E. Stiltz.

A private funeral service for family was held Friday, May 8th, 2020 in the chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington, officiated by Pastor Greg Barmer of First Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vidant Health Foundation for Vidant Cancer Center, P.O. Box 8489, Greenville, NC 27835.

Condolences may be addressed to the family online by visiting the funeral home's web site below.

Paul Funeral Home & Crematory

Washington, N.C.

www.paulfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 10, 2020
