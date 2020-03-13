|
|
Dr. Bruno F. Dattilo D.M.D. of Mt. Laurel, N.J., passed away unexpectedly at Virtua Voorhees Hospital in Voorhees, N.J. He was 87.
Born and raised in Detroit Michigan. He attended the University of Michigan and Ursinus College where he received his Bachler's degree.
He graduated from the Temple University School of Dentistry in 1957 with a DDS Degree. He was commissioned as an ensign in the United States Naval Reserve on February 25, 1955. His career in the US Naval Reserve included, Commanding Officer Naval Regional Dental Company 7044, Commanding Officer of the 14th Dental Company 4th FSSG. Staff Dental Officer Redcom Region Four Commanding Officer 14th Dental Company 2nd Tour, most of his reserve career was with the 14th Dental Company 4th FSSG, 4th Marine Division.
Captain Dattilo received commendations for his participation in the setting up of a data base for the identification of the missing in action in Vietnam. This was completed at the United States Army Central Identification Laboratory in Hawaii. He had his own dental practice from 1962 to 1983 and worked 20 years as an investigator for the State of NJ Medicaid Fraud Division.
He enjoyed reading, swimming, traveling with the family and spending time with the grandchildren.
Dr. Dattilo is preceded in death by his wife Dolores (Dee) and son Robert.
He will be missed by his sons Tony (Lisa), Michael, Frank, grandchildren Eddie, Jennifer, Chris, Deanna, Sarah, Michael and great grandchild Anthony.
Relatives and friends are invited to call Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E Union Street, Burlington, NJ 08016. Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. at St Paul Church, 223 E Union Street, Burlington, NJ 08016.
Entombment will follow at Oddfellows Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Gold Star Family Home Program, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.
Galzerano Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 13, 2020