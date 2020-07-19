Bruno (Bucky) S. Niski died July 16, 2020. He had front temporal dementia and was recently diagnosed with Covid19.
Bucky was born on March 31,1939 in Riverside, N.J. to Albin and Pearl Niski (both deceased). He is survived by three sisters, Sister David Ann Niski, a Bernardine Franciscan Sister living and working in Newport News, VA., Jeanette Keenan and her spouse living in Yorktown, VA, and Carol Osowski and her spouse living in Willingboro, N.J. He had three nieces and one nephew, six great nieces and nephews and one great-great niece and one great-great nephew.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
- Hampton Roads Chapter, 6350 Center Drive, Suite 102, Norfolk, VA 23502.
Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.