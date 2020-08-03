1/
Cain DeLucca
Cain DeLucca passed away unexpectedly July 30th, 2020. He was 30.

He was born to Sharon Emmons and Craig DeLucca (deceased) on March 29th, 1990.

He was a graduate of Seneca high school and was a laborer in the labors union.

He was a motorcycle enthusiast and loved adventure.

He is survived by his mother Sharon Emmons, step father George Emmons, and siblings Craig DeLucca, Cyle (Krystal) DeLucca, Kelsey Emmons, Erin Swain.

He cherished his grandparents Virginia and Raymond McGill and will be missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him!

Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 3, 2020.
