Calvin E. Hart
Calvin E. Hart, born Nov. 30, 1948 and residing in Willingboro, N.J., made his way through the gates of heaven on Monday, May 25, 2020.

He was born in Margaret Hague Hospital, Jersey City, N.J. to the late Clyde Sr. and Audrey Coles-Hart. He graduated from Lincoln High School and immediately enlisted in the United States Marine Corps at the age of 16. Spending seven years in the Marines and fighting in the Vietnam War, he was awarded three Purple Hearts and several other honors.

In 1976, he married Linda Seawright and from this union two children were born, Audrea and Calmia. They also raised their niece, Ayana, as their own.

Joining the Jersey City Police Department in 1985, Calvin served as a Patrolman, Juvenile Curfew Officer, Narcotics Officer and then as a Homicide Detective for the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, where he retired in 2010 with 25 years of service.

Calvin went on to obtain a Bachelor's degree in Public Policy/Urban Studies from Saint Peter's University. He spent his career as a public servant. As a motivational speaker, his mantra was "See Me Now or I'll See You later." He spent tireless hours conducting Drug Awareness, Domestic Violence, and Setting Realistic Goals programs for schools in Jersey City and throughout the United States. Calvin also was a professional development instructor for the Jersey City Board of Education and Hudson County Department of Education; a Lifeguard; and Swim and Fitness Instructor at Rowan College of Burlington County, Kennedy Center, and the Kroc Center.

In addition to spending quality time with his family, Calvin enjoyed traveling the world with his wife, Linda.

Calvin leaves to cherish his memory: his wife of 43 years, Linda; his children, Audrea Hart, Calmia Hart, and Ayana Seawright; his brother, Clyde Hart (Lauralee); cousins, Big Donald, Chip, Kevin, and Lil Donald Johnson; sisters-in-law, Sheila Seawright and Jacqueline Seawright (Dexter); four grandchildren, Tai Belford, Naijah Hart-Graham, Amani Adorno and Amaia Hart; a host of nephews and nieces that not only looked to Calvin as an uncle, but more affectionately as a father/grandfather figure; as well as his cousins and countless friends.

The viewing will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, June 1, at T. L. Hutton Funeral Services, 869 Beverly Road, Burlington, N.J.

Condolences can be expressed at www.tlhuttonfuneralservices.com/guest-book.

Published in Burlington County Times on May 31, 2020.
