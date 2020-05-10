|
|
Camille D. "Millie" Jackson of Palmyra, N.J. passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the age of 97.
She was born March 10, 1923 in New York City to Vincenzo and Vittoria Luizzi. Known as Millie all her life, she was married to Glenn W. Jackson for over 64 years. They met in New York City at a skating rink while he was on leave from the Navy.
Millie would tell stories and share her fond memories about her family and her childhood growing up in the "Little Italy" section of New York, bringing to life the color and richness of the vibrant city.
Millie worked as a seamstress at W.W. Criswell and Quickie Manufacturing in Cinnaminson. Millie retired in 1985 to spend more time with her grandchildren.
She was a gentle soul who was kind and loving and laughed easily. She had a quick wit and a joy for life. She loved practical jokes.
She was an avid reader and always kept with current events. She made the well being of her family a top priority. Her joyfulness and laugh will be greatly missed.
Millie was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn W. Jackson, and her siblings, Angelina Robertelli, Antonio Luizzi, Thomas Luizzi, Rose DiSalvo, Rocco Luizzi and Antoinette Faglio.
She is survived by her children, Ronald W. Jackson, Glenn D. Jackson and Karen Wigmore (John), and grandchildren, Sharon A. Jackson and Ronald D. Jackson.
Due to current social distancing measures, services for Millie will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.
Weber Funeral Home,
112 Broad St.
Riverton
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 10, 2020