Carl Joseph Kalwaitis of Elkton, Va. passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg, Va. He was 92.
Mr. Kalwaitis was born Dec. 2, 1926 in New Jersey, and was the son of late Joseph and Mary Aidukonis Kalwaitis.
Carl was a member of U.S. Army Air Corps and served in World War II. He was based in Italy and was honorably discharged in 1946.
He was a New Jersey State Trooper for 29 years and was president of the Rotary Club in Beverly, N.J.
On Nov. 11, 1950, he married Doris Jacobson Kalwaitis, who survives. He is also survived by his daughters, Carla Kalwaitis-Halton and husband, Tony Halton, and Karen Buchanan and husband, Robert, as well as four grandchildren.
All services will be held privately.
Condolences can be shared at the funeral home's web site below.
Kyger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Harrisonburg, Va.
www.kygers.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 12, 2019