Carl T. McDermott Sr., lifelong resident of Riverton, N.J., passed away peacefully July 30, 2019. He was 97.
Carl was a lifelong parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Riverton and served proudly in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II.
Carl is survived by his wife, Doris (Haller); son, Carl T. Jr. (Mary); daughter, Maryanne Schill (Jim); grandsons, Jim Schill (Vikkie) and Ryan Schill (Vanessa); and great-grandson, Finnegan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the Sacred Heart Church, 4th & Linden Ave., Riverton, NJ 08077. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park, Riverton, NJ 08077.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 1, 2019