|
|
Carl W. Kaufman, of Medford, NJ, age 85, passed away peacefully at home on Easter 4/12/2020. He was born August 17, 1934, in Salem, Ohio, the beloved son of the late Charles and Mildred (Lippert) Kaufman.
Carl is survived by his wife Carolyn (Williams), his sons Charles (Elizabeth), James, and his daughters Cara Pawlisch (Craig), and Joanna Stuck (Thomas deceased), and his grandsons Carter and Callan. Also surviving are his nephews Douglas and Allan Kaufman and niece Diane Petrenick (Brian). These are Carl's cherished and faithful messengers to the future.
Carl attended Salem High School, graduating in 1952, followed by graduation from Marietta College, Marietta, Ohio in 1956, where he was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi and President of Tau Pi Phi fraternities. Carolyn and Carl met as students at Marietta College in 1953 and married in 1957 in Ripley, WV.
He was employed his entire career in the field of logistics by the U.S. Department of Defense, beginning in Columbus General Depot, Columbus, Ohio. He retired in 1995, as Director, Quality Assurance. Throughout his civilian career he pursued a companion military career, receiving a direct officer commission to the rank of First Lieutenant, U. S. Army Reserve in 1962, retiring after 30 years of service, with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
Carl was selected to represent the Defense Logistics Agency, as its first Alfred P. Sloan Fellow at the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University in Palo Alto, CA. Followed by his selection to represent his agency in residence at the Air War College, Air University, Montgomery, AL. While at the Air War College, he earned his MBA graduate degree from Auburn University. He was subsequently selected by his agency for further federal professional development as a Senior Executive Fellow, Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, MA.
In retirement, he devoted himself to the support of his family. For many years he read the Word of the Lord at Mass and was a life member of the Knights of Columbus, St Mary of Lakes Council 6520, including the Fourth Degree.
Carl and Carolyn shared 62 memorable years together, including a number of family moves, ending in Medford, NJ.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his older brother George.
A private viewing for immediate family (due to Covid restrictions) will be held at Lechner Funeral Home, Medford, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Carl's memory be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society PO Box 1131 Medford, NJ 08055.
Private interment will be at Jesus, Bread of Life Catholic Cemetery, Mt. Laurel NJ.
Lechner Funeral Home
Medford, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 16, 2020