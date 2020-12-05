Carlos Alberto Negron Sr.Port St. Lucie - Carlos Alberto Negron Sr., 72, formerly of Willingboro, passed away Sunday, November 29, in Port St. Lucie, Fla., where he retired to enjoy his passion for fishing.Prior to retiring Carlos worked in corrections for 25 years, serving as a corrections officer in Trenton. Carlos loved to travel with his wife of over 14 years, Juana Negron.Carlos is also survived by his children, Carlos Jr., Julia & Sandra; many grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces, nephews, sister, Maria James, and beloved family friends. He will truly be missed by those who knew him.Funerals services will be held for Carlos on Tuesday, December 8th at noon at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High Street, Mount Holly, NJ 08060, where friends and relatives may visit with Carlos's family from 10 a.m. to noon.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all in attendance must wear facial coverings as well as adhere to social distancing guidelines.