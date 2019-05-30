Home

Lee Funeral Home
317 High St.
Mt. Holly , NJ 08060
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lee Funeral Home
317 High St.
Mt. Holly , NJ 08060
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Lee Funeral Home
317 High St.
Mt. Holly , NJ 08060
Carlton E. "Peanut" Beebe Jr.

Carlton E. "Peanut" Beebe Jr. Obituary
Carlton E. "Peanut" Beebe Jr. passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, in his home at the age of 75.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy, and son, Carlton Edward Beebe III.

Peanut is survived by his wife, MaryEllen; son, Robert; brothers, Roger and Kenny; sister, Sandy; grandchildren, Andrew, Jacob, Austin and Courtney; three great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Lee Funeral Home, 317 High Street, Mount Holly, where relatives and friends may visit with the family from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in Evergreen Cemetery, Main Street, Lumberton.

Email condolences to the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Ed Kaelin III,

Lee Funeral Home,

Mount Holly

leefuneralservice.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 30, 2019
