Home

POWERED BY

Services
Givnish Funeral Home of Cinnaminson
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
(856) 829-8000
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmela Kibler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmela M. Kibler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmela M. Kibler Obituary
Carmela M. (Cammisuli) Kibler of Moorestown passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was 91.

She was a longtime resident of Cinnaminson and Delanco. She resided at Brandywine Moorestown over the last six years.

Carmela was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts to Francisco and Rosaria (Ardilio) Cammisuli. Her parents and brothers, Salvatore and Ignatius, preceded her in death.

After graduation from high school she moved to New York to start a career in fashion design. She met her husband by chance on a late night bus ride from New York to Boston.

Carmela was the beloved wife of the late Alfred L. Kibler Jr. for 65 years until his passing, the loving mother of Gary F. Kibler (Kathy) of Lumberton, A. Lee Kibler (Louise) of Columbia, Md., and the late Pamela A. Kibler, and the dear grandmom of Caitlyn M., Samantha N. (Andrew), Marissa L., and Jenna M. Kibler.

Due to the pandemic, a memorial service for Carmela will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Carmela's name may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Mount Holly, 125 Garden St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060, or , .

To share your fondest memories and condolences with Carmela's family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Givnish of Cinnaminson

www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -