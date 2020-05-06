|
|
Carmela M. (Cammisuli) Kibler of Moorestown passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was 91.
She was a longtime resident of Cinnaminson and Delanco. She resided at Brandywine Moorestown over the last six years.
Carmela was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts to Francisco and Rosaria (Ardilio) Cammisuli. Her parents and brothers, Salvatore and Ignatius, preceded her in death.
After graduation from high school she moved to New York to start a career in fashion design. She met her husband by chance on a late night bus ride from New York to Boston.
Carmela was the beloved wife of the late Alfred L. Kibler Jr. for 65 years until his passing, the loving mother of Gary F. Kibler (Kathy) of Lumberton, A. Lee Kibler (Louise) of Columbia, Md., and the late Pamela A. Kibler, and the dear grandmom of Caitlyn M., Samantha N. (Andrew), Marissa L., and Jenna M. Kibler.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service for Carmela will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Carmela's name may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Mount Holly, 125 Garden St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060, or , .
To share your fondest memories and condolences with Carmela's family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Givnish of Cinnaminson
www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 6, 2020