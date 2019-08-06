|
|
Carmela R. "Carmie" Sorrentino of Stuart, Fla. died Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was 81.
Born in Newark, N.J., she was the daughter of Ralph and Anna Gabor Sorrentino and resided in Hainesport, N.J. before moving to Florida.
Carmie retired as a professor at Rowan University and distinguished her career with guest lecturing at the United Nations and Johns Hopkins University. Carmie was committed to her family and church and a champion for animals.
She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish participating in Rosary Altar Society, Choir and RCIA. Carmie also belonged to the Diocesan Legion of Mary.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph and Fred (2018), and her nephew, Fred Jr. (2017), and is survived by her niece, Stephanie Rubin, and nephews, Ralph Jr. and Anthony.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, 1901 Chester Pike, Eddystone, PA 19022. Burial will be in Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, 4100 SW Leighton Farm Ave., Palm City, FL 34990.
