Carmen Lydia (Torres) Paneque passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. She was 79.
Lydia was born Feb. 22, 1940 in Manití, Puerto Rico.
She worked as a bookkeeper prior to meeting the love of her life, Major Anthony Louis Paneque Jr., in 1970 in Brooklyn, N.Y. In August of 1984, they moved their family to Eastampton, N.J., where they would spend the rest of their lives.
Family was the most important thing in Lydia's life. Her home was always open to family and friends and Lydia enjoyed hosting family celebrations. She always had an open ear and open heart and was full of advice for anyone who needed it.
She was a devout Christian and her spiritual wisdom came through in all of her conversations. Lydia, along with her family, joined the First Presbyterian Church in Mount Holly in 1984. She greatly enjoyed the many years that she spent as a member of the Women's Prayer Group and appreciated the fellowship and friendships that she developed as a member of the group.
Lydia's life was not without trial. She was blessed to be raised by four strong aunts in Puerto Rico, which prepared her for all kinds of trials and tribulations in life, especially motherhood, which was her greatest joy in life. Lydia was blessed with two wonderful children, Andrew and Vanessa. Andrew over time was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy and Lydia's faith in God brought her through tough times as she cared for him. Making sure her children never wanted for anything was her goal, which she achieved.
Lydia was an excellent cook; most known for her flan at the holidays. She enjoyed gardening and had the amazing ability to grow flowers everywhere she placed her blessed hands.
Lydia is survived by her daughter, Vanessa Paneque and her only grandson, Ricardo Antonio Paneque; her brothers, Rafael Torres (Sandra) and Arcadio Torres (Nancy); sisters, Carmen Velez (Joey), Blanca Lopez (Jose) and Martiza Torres; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and countless friends.
She was an exemplary pillar of faith, family and generosity. Lydia will be greatly missed.
Please join our family in attending Lydia's visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High Street, Mount Holly, N.J. Her funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the First Presbyterian Church in Mount Holly, with interment to follow the services at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 6, 2019