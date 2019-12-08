|
Carmen M. Negron, a devoted mother of five, has left this world to join her beloved husband, Manuel A. Negron.
As the devoted wife of a career U.S. Army soldier, she traveled the world accompanying her husband and shepherding the five children to Massachusetts, Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina, Germany and Puerto Rico to name a few places.
Carmen was the guiding light, the consoler of hurt feelings, the doctor who took care of bruises, the oracle of knowledge when we had questions, and the enforcer of discipline when needed.
While Dad was away in service of our country, she maintained the home front and almost singlehandedly raised the five of us. She along with our father taught us the value of hard work, honesty, integrity, and together they set us on the path that led us to successful lives and families of our own.
Mother, your loss is almost inconsolable, yet we can rejoice in knowing you are at peace and once again with your true love. I imagine the both of you smiling down at us. We will always remember you, for no one loves you like Mom.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial for Carmen at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Sacred Heart Church, 260 High Street, Mount Holly, NJ 08060. Interment will follow the Mass at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 8, 2019