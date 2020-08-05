1/1
Carol A. Heberling
Carol A. Heberling of Columbus, N.J. passed away July 26, 2020 peacefully at home. She was 81.

Mrs. Heberling was born in Trenton and has been a resident of Bordentown Township for many years before moving to Columbus.

A graduate of Hamilton High School Class of 1957.

She is retired from the Nottingham Agency Insurance Company.

A member of the United Presbyterian Church of Yardville and the United Presbyterian Woman's Assn.

She is a recipient of a Paul Harris Fellow from the Bordentown Rotary Club. She formerly was a volunteer at the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen.

She enjoyed family camping trips and spending time and any activities with her children and grandchildren.

Daughter of the late Harold B. & Edna M. Golden. Sister of the late Sylvia J. Hassall and Charles W. Golden.

Surviving are her husband Peter S. Heberling. Three daughters and two sons in law, Patricia A. & Gary Stanley of Hamilton. Bonnie L. Heberling of Bordentown. Kathleen M. & Gary F. Kibler of Lumberton. Son and daughter in law, Stephen P. & Darcy A. Heberling of Bordentown.

Her grandchildren, Aaron J. & Julie Stanley, Brandon P. & Ariel Stanley, Courtney A. Stanley and Jeffrey Cohen, Samantha Kibler Cook and Andrew Cook, Jenna M. Kibler, Marissa L. Kibler, Hannah I. Heberling and Peter S. Heberling.

Great grandchildren, Olivia Stanley and Anthony J. Stanley.

A Memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday August 22, 2020 at Knott's Colonial Funeral Home, 2946 South Broad St. Hamilton. Rev. Dr. Robert Morrison Pastor of the United Presbyterian Church in Yardville will officiate.

Relatives and friends may call 10 a.m. until services at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 3906 Church Road, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 or to the United Presbyterian Church of Yardville, 12 Yardville Allentown Road, Yardville, NJ 08620.

Knott's Colonial Funeral Home

Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Knott's Colonial Funeral Home
AUG
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Knott's Colonial Funeral Home
2 entries
August 4, 2020
To The Heberling Stanley, and Kibler Families
Praying for you and your families
That you will find comfort in the wonderful memories you have of Carol. I will remember Carol with much love.
Teibel Family
Iris Teibel
August 4, 2020
