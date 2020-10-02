Carol Ann Ringenwald (Stamper), of Delanco, N.J., passed away peacefully late Monday night Sept. 28, 2020. She was 81.
30 years a first-grade teacher in Willingboro, N.J., Carol loved teaching children reading and mathematics, so much so that she developed her own reading method. She was known for her boundless energy and organizational ability, which she used both at work and in raising the family she was so devoted to. In retirement, she and husband Robert traveled the world, took regular French lessons, and collected pictures and memories that she loved to share with anyone who showed interest.
Carol was a lifelong musician and lover of the arts. She learned to play the harp as an adult and often volunteered to play at area nursing homes. Carol enjoyed singing and she and Robert were devoted members of the Haddonfield Master Chorale and church choir for many years. She also enjoyed painting; scenes from her travels hang throughout her home.
Carol was born in Wyandotte, Mich., to Ruth and Samuel Stamper. She is survived by her husband Robert Ringenwald, sister Janet Stamper, daughter Kimberly Rowe and her husband Hugh Brock, stepson Scott Ringenwald, and grandsons Jacob and Zachary Ringenwald.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Carol's name to the Haddonfield United Methodist Church under the Friends of Music category: https://www.haddonfieldumc.org/give
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at Haddonfield United Methodist Church in Haddonfield, N.J., on Saturday Oct. 24 at 11 a.m.
