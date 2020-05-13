Home

PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
Carol Ann Weiss Obituary
Carol Ann Weiss, of Burlington, N.J., passed away on Saturday May 9, 2020 at Samaritan Inpatient Hospice of Voorhees. She was 83.

Carol Ann, born in Philadelphia, Pa. was the daughter of the late Albert B. and Edna (Pfeil) Chaney. She was also predeceased by her brother Albert and his wife Marjorie Chaney, sons John Thomas and George Weiss Jr., and her granddaughter Paige Faulkner.

Carol was also the loving mother to Karen (Ted) Faulkner, Patricia (Al) Dally, Mary (Vincent) Haughney, Bill (Cate) Smith, Ina (Kathy) Halstead, and Cindy Gipson. Carol was affectionately known as Grammy to thirteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.

They were her world and she selflessly devoted her life to their success and happiness. Although Carol had many friends, she formed some special lifetime bonds with Claire and Barb to name a few. Their many unforgettable memories created over the years have made our families merge into one big crazy one. Family meant everything to her. She also was a lover of all animals big and small.

Carol worked as a medical coder for Virtua Memorial Hospital of Burlington County for many years as well as some private medical practices before becoming disabled. Her hobbies included cooking, baking, and arts and crafts. Her favorite pastimes included drinking Wawa coffees at the river with friends while watching the boats and activities happening at the waterfront, watching the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies, crabbing and traveling (She must have contributed in some way to the invention of UBER since everyone knew she was always the go-to person if anyone needed a lift anywhere anytime!) Although she loved her TV shows, especially her soap operas, her all-time favorite thing to do was spend time with friends and family especially at the shore.

Since Carol did not wish to have a funeral service, if anyone would care to make a donation to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053, it would be greatly appreciated by her family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Page Funeral Home, Burlington, where messages of sympathy may be sent to her family through the website below.

Page Funeral Home

www.pagefuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 13, 2020
