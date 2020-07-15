Carol B. (Bailey) LaPorte, a resident of Cinnaminson for 57 years and Stone Harbor, N.J., went home to be with Jesus, surrounded by family, on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Samaritan Hospice in Mount Holly, N.J. She was 83.Born in Lancaster, Pa., Carol retired from the Cinnaminson School District as a Child Study Secretary. Her greatest joy was talking to and spending time with family down the shore. She was an avid reader, bridge player, and lover of all types of music, especially the annual "Cantatas" at her church, of which she was a 55-year member.She never shied away from a challenge, even developing tech skills enabling her to experience this information age and communicate with loved ones. This skill was essential during the isolation over the last four months. Despite health challenges in later years, she became a living inspiration and touched many with her attitude, strength, kindness, and faith. The past few years she has been a resident in assisted living at Care One in Moorestown, N.J. Thank you to those who cared for her in her final years.Carol's beloved husband of 58 years, E. Thomas "Tom", passed away in April 2019. She also was preceded in death by her parents, Nathan and Lula Bailey, and her two sisters, Marie Signor (John) and Louise O'Donnell (Edmond).Carol is survived by her son, Scott LaPorte (Pamela) of Cumming, Ga., her daughter, Leslie Todd (Chris) of Moorestown, N.J., her four loving grandchildren, Kristen Van Dyke (Matthew), Lauren LaPorte, Caitlyn and Kevin Todd, and an unborn great-grandchild due in October. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.Due to the pandemic, interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Carol's name to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2618 New Albany Rd., Cinnaminson, NJ 08077.To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Givnish of Cinnaminson