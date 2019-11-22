|
|
Carol C. Toner, formerly of Leesport, Pa., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at St. John Neumann Rehab Center in Philadelphia.
She was born 79 years ago in New York City to Charles Cooksey and the former Virginia Dilli. Carol had worked as an Administrator in the child care industry.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two children, Hugh P. Toner Jr. and Lisa Marie Toner; a sister, Virginia Johnson; and a sister-in-law, Sr. Kathleen Toner.
Carol is survived by her beloved husband, Hugh P. Toner; her devoted son and wife, Sean and Stephanie Toner; her cherished grandson, Hugh P. Toner III; her loving sister and brother-in-law, Maureen and Ronald Grandmaison; her brother-in-law and wife, Michael and Mary Toner; and her sister-in-law and husband, Maureen and Brian Barry.
Family and friends are invited to Carol's Life Celebration after 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. John Neumann Rehabilitation Center, 10400 Roosevelt Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19116, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be held Monday at Gethsemane Cemetery, Reading, Pa.
John F. Givnish Funeral Home,
Philadelphia
www.johnfgivnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 22, 2019